Iran's defeated candidate EbrahimRaisi denounced numerous "violations" in the conduct of Friday's election that saw the re-election of President HassanRouhani, and called for an investigation.

In a letter to the Guardian Council, which oversees elections, Raisi called for "the investigation of certain violations committed before and during the election", according to the Fars news agency.

Raisi, a 56-year-old jurist and cleric, had sent hundreds of pages of documents supporting his allegations, the agency reported.