WORLD
2 MIN READ
Clashes between protestors and police claim one life in Colombia
Unrest began in Buenaventura on Friday after a days-long peaceful strike ended in violent clashes between the protesters and security forces. Demonstrators have been protesting against lack of access to running water and basic services.
Clashes between protestors and police claim one life in Colombia
Demonstrators created roadblocks in the city by setting tyres, cones and branches on fire, blocking major thoroughfares and access routes to the port. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 21, 2017

At least one person has died in clashes between demonstrators and police in western Colombia.

Unrest began in Buenaventura on Friday after a days-long peaceful strike ended in violent clashes between the protesters and security forces.

Demonstrators created roadblocks in the city by setting tyres and branches on fire. They also hurled rocks and other projectiles at police who volleyed tear gas to break up crowds.

As the unrest descended into looting and vandalism, at least one person was killed, 11 injured and 41 arrested, RCN TV reported.

Recommended

President Juan Manuel Santos' General Secretary, Alfonso Prada, said the government respected the days of peaceful protests, but that it would not stand for violence.

Strikes and protests have slowed output at the city's Pacific port, one of the largest in the country, and has blocked coffee harvests from reaching the port.

Protestors had been demanding more social investment for the city as thousands lack access to running water and other basic services.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54