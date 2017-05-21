The head of the United Nations refugee agency on Sunday urged Libyan authorities to free all asylum seekers and refugees from its detention centres as he visited Tripoli.

"I hope first of all that asylum seekers and refugees can be taken out of detention centres," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said after visiting one centre in the Libyan capital.

"I fully appreciate that the government has security concerns," he said, but added that "other solutions" could be found for people fleeing countries in conflict such as Syria and Somalia.

"Harsh conditions"

Thousands of migrants are being held in dozens of detention centres in Libya, after being stopped or rescued from rickety boats as they attempted the perilous Mediterranean crossing to Europe.