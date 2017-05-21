TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey and Qatar open orphanage compound for Syrian kids
The complex was built to resemble a small neighbourhood, and is staffed by 400 people including caregivers, teachers, doctors, psychologists and gardeners among others who will live and work on site.
Syrian children pose for a photo near their house in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of Damascus on 6 May 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 21, 2017

The United Nations says more than 8 million children have been affected by the Syrian Civil War.

Many have lost their parents, homes and can no longer be looked after.

Now, a joint project between Turkey and Qatar will give a new home to nearly 1,000 orphaned Syrian refugee children.

The complex, in the southern Turkish town of Reyhanli near Syria, will house 990 children in 55 homes established by the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), a Turkish NGO, and Qatar's Foundation Sheikh Thani Ibn Abdullah for Humanitarian Services.

TRT World'sJohn Joe Regan has the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
