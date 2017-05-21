WORLD
1 MIN READ
Europe's biggest tech fair brings together startup founders, investors
The Next Web Festival in Amsterdam brings together thousands of startup founders, entrepreneurs and investors from the tech industry from across Europe.
Europe's biggest tech fair brings together startup founders, investors
At last year's event, startups raised more than $15 million in funding. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 21, 2017

More than 1,500 young, dynamic and enterprising tech enthusiasts gathered from across Europe at this year's The Next Web conference in Amsterdam.

They aimed to enhance the world of digital technology with their latest products and services, ranging from apps and websites to artificial intelligence and augmented reality.

Startup founders and entrepreneurs at the event met more than 15,000 investors and decisions makers from the tech industry.

Recommended

At last year's event, startups raised more than $15 million in funding.

TRT World's science and technology reporter Sourav Roy has more from Amsterdam about the latest inventions.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54