North Korea fired a ballistic missile into waters off its east coast on Sunday, South Korea and Japan said, a week after it tested an intermediate-range missile which experts saw as an advancement in the state's weapons programme.

The missile was launched at 0759 GMT from a location near Pukchang, 60 km (36 miles) northeast of the capital Pyongyang, an area where North Korea attempted to test-launch another missile last month but failed, South Korea's Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The missile flew about 500 km (310 miles), it said.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the missile landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone and no damage to ships or airplanes was reported.

An official travelling with US President Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia said the White House was aware of the launch and noted that the missile had a shorter range than the three previous tested by North Korea.

China had no immediate comment while both South Korea and Japan called emergency meetings of top officials.

"The flight range was 500 km and South Korea and the United States are closely analysing additional information," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.