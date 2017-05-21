North Korea on Monday confirmed the "successful" launch of a medium-range ballistic missile, Pyongyang's state media said, adding the weapon was now ready to be deployed for military action.

Leader Kim Jong-Un oversaw the launch, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported, adding that he "approved the deployment of this weapon system."

KCNA said the missile tested was the Pukguksong-2, a land-based version of Pyongyang's submarine-launched weapon, which uses solid-fuel which allows for immediate firing.

"Now that its tactical and technical data met the requirements of the Party, this type of missile should be rapidly mass-produced in a serial way to arm the KPA Strategic Force," Kim said, referring to the North's army, KCNA reported.

The missile, which was described by Washington as medium-range, was fired from Pukchang in South Pyongan province and traveled about 500 kilometres (310 miles) before landing in the Sea of Japan, according to South'Korea's armed forces.