Gambia's ex-leader Yahya Jammeh stole more than $50 million from a state telecoms company, the Justice Minister said on Monday.

An investigation into the veteran ruler's wealth has been gathering pace amid accusations from the new government against Jammeh of massive fraud including siphoning off public money during his 22-year rule.

"President Yahya Jammeh personally or under his instructions directed the unlawful withdrawal of at least $50 million," said Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambadou.

"We have today obtained a court order freezing or placing a temporary hold on the known assets in the country of former President Yahya Jammeh and companies directly associated with him," he added.

Meanwhile, Gambian authorities seized assets including 86 bank accounts and 131 properties linked to Jammeh.

