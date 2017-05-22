A blast on Monday night at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where US singer Ariana Grande had been performing left at least 22 people dead and about 59 injured in what British police said was being treated as a terrorist incident.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack.

"We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack," she said in a statement.

"All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected."

As the situation on the ground is still fluid and the events have been moving fast, there's a lot of information coming out of Manchester. Here is what we know so far:

Videos that capture the panicking crowds fleeing the blast area in the Manchester Arena were posted on social media shortly after the incident.

A witness who attended the venue said she felt a massive explosion as she was leaving the concert.

"We were making our way out and when we were right by the door there was a massive explosion and everybody was screaming," Catherine Macfarlane said.

"It was a huge explosion - you could feel it in your chest. It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out of the area."