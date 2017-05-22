BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Deal signed to end Russian sanctions against Turkey
The accord was signed on the sidelines of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation meeting in Istanbul. Moscow imposed a raft of sanctions against Ankara after Turkish jets downed a Russian warplane over the Syrian border in 2015.
Deal signed to end Russian sanctions against Turkey
Leaders of 12 countries were present at the 25th anniversary summit of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) in Istanbul. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
May 22, 2017

Russia agreed on Monday to lift remaining trade sanctions against Turkey imposed after Turkish air forces shot down a Russian warplane over the Syrian border in 2015.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister MehmetSimsek and his Russian counterpart Arkady Dvorkovich signed the accord on the sidelines of a summit of Black Sea regional leaders in Istanbul on Monday.

It said that the document was an important step towards the normalisation of economic relations and increasing trade volumes.

Delegates from 12 member states attended the twenty-fifth anniversary summit of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organisation (BSEC), which discussed economic cooperation and institutional reforms.

BSEC members include Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine.

Turkish tomatoes expected to re-enter Russian kitchens

The Russian government in a statement confirmed that the document "on the lifting of bilateral trade restrictions" was signed in the presence of Turkish Prime Minister BinaliYildirim and Russian Premier DmitryMedvedev.

There were no immediate details on the contents of the document, but it is expected to again allow the import to Russia of tomatoes, a key Turkish agricultural export.

The November 24, 2015 shooting down of the Russian plane led to an unprecedented crisis in ties and prompted Russia to impose a raft of sanctions against Ankara.

Recommended

These included an effective ban on Russian package holidays to Turkey, ruining the 2016 tourism season in the country's south. That ban has since been lifted.

It was the first time a NATO member downed a Russian warplane since the 1950s, going back to the days of the Korean War.

After a reconciliation deal in summer last year, relations have seen a rapid improvement with the two sides working together in a bid to end the Syria conflict.

Erdogan stresses on sustainable development

Earlier, Turkish President RecepTayyip Erdogan told the summit delegates that Turkey will continue to support "all future works" in the Black Sea region.

There are political, economic and humanitarian projects needed in the region and we are ready for our part — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Erdogan said that BSEC can "lead the way" with regards to exerting more efforts on sustainable development in the region.

"It is up to us, the member states, to make efforts to reinforce our cooperation under this umbrella. Here in Anatolia, we have a saying: a neighbour needs even the ash of another neighbour," he said.

Russian warplane downed near Syrian-Turkish border

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide