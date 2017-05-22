The UN Security Council on Monday strongly condemned North Korea's latest missile test and vowed to push all countries to tighten sanctions against Pyongyang.

In a unanimous statement backed by China, Pyongyang's ally, the council instructed its sanctions committee to redouble efforts to implement a raft of tough measures adopted last year.

The council also agreed to "take further significant measures including sanctions" to force North Korea to change course and end its "highly destabilising behaviour."

The US-drafted statement was nearly identical to one adopted last week after the launch of an intermediate-range missile that Pyongyang said was capable of carrying a "heavy" nuclear warhead.

The council demanded that North Korea "conduct no further nuclear and ballistic missile tests."

North Korea on Sunday fired the Pukguksong-2, which uses solid fuel that allows for immediate firing, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said.

It was the latest test-firing in a series this year as Pyongyang steps up its efforts to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of hitting the United States.

The KCNA state news agency quoted Kim as saying the Pukguksong-2 met all the required technical specifications so should now be mass-produced and deployed to the Korean People's Army strategic battle unit.

Pyongyang has defied all calls to rein in its nuclear and missile programmes, even from China, its lone major ally, saying the weapons are needed for defence against US aggression.

TRT World's Kim Vinnell reports.