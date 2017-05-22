Millions of people in Guatemala are suffering from a prolonged drought that has resulted in food shortages.

The phenomenon is particularly pronounced in the so-called "dry corridor," where low and erratic rains caused by the El Nino since 2012, keep lands dry and produce poor harvests.

"We have children who are dying for lack of food. What happens is that we don't see it, there aren't pictures that show this problem, but it is something that should embarrass Central Americans, Central America should not have children dying for lack of food," said Hector Aguirre, co-ordinator at the Trinational Community.

Experts say the "dry corridor" has grown 25-30 percent in the last decade in the Central American country.