US President Donald Trump arrived in Israel, on Monday. He will separately meet both the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and, while in the region, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in an attempt to revive peace talks.

Air Force One landed at Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion airport after what is believed to be the first direct flight to Israel from Riyadh, where Trump spent two days.

His nine-day trip through the Middle East and Europe and his first foreign tour since taking office in January will end on Saturday after visits to the Vatican, Brussels and Sicily.

Trump was welcomed to Israel by President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who described the US president's visit as "truly historic."

"Rare opportunity" for peace

Trump said in public remarks at a meeting in Jerusalem with Rivlin that he saw a "rare opportunity" to bring peace to the Middle East.

He once again singled out Iran, branding it "a state sponsor of terrorism."

"Most importantly, the United States and Israel can declare with one voice that Iran must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon - never, ever - and must cease its deadly funding, training and equipping of terrorists and militias, and it must cease immediately," Trump said.