Former White House national security advisor Michael Flynn will invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination on Monday when he declines to hand over documents to a Senate panel investigating Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

Associated Press reported that Flynn is expected to cite Fifth Amendment protections in a letter Monday to the Senate intelligence committee.

The news agency cited a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The person spoke on condition anonymity because they weren't authorised to publicly discuss private interactions between Flynn and the committee.

The letter was expected to stress that Flynn invoking his constitutional protections was not an admission of wrongdoing but rather a response to the current political climate in which Democratic members of Congress are calling for his prosecution, the person said.

Door not fully closed

The letter does not fully close the door on Flynn's future cooperation with the committee. Flynn's attorney Robert Kelner said in March that Flynn wants to tell his story "should the circumstances permit."

At the time, Kelner noted it would be unreasonable for Flynn to agree to be questioned by the committee "without assurances against unfair prosecution."

Flynn's decision comes less than two weeks after the committee issued a subpoena for Flynn's documents as part of its ongoing investigation into possible collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

In addition to the Senate investigation, Flynn is also being investigated by other congressional committees, as well as an ongoing FBI counterintelligence probe and a separate federal criminal investigation in northern Virginia.

Representatives for the Senate committee's Republican chairman, Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, and ranking Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, didn't immediately respond to calls and emails inquiring about the committee's next steps.

Second time