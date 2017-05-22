WORLD
Third of potential jurors have decided on Cosby's guilt or innocence
Bill Cosby is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who came to him for career advice. Getting a jury who do not have an opinion or will suffer financial hardship is proving difficult.
Bill Cosby, center, arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse, on Monday, May 22, 2017, in Pittsburgh. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 22, 2017

One-third of the potential jurors questioned in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case on Monday said they had formed opinions about his guilt or innocence while the majority said it would be difficult to spend several weeks sequestered across the state.

And 35 of the 100 people questioned said they or a family member or close friend has been the victim of a sexual assault. Jurors are being selected this week in Pittsburgh for the trial that begins June 5 in suburban Philadelphia.

The case against the once wildly popular actor-comedian has attracted worldwide publicity that the judge hopes to shield from jurors during the trial.

The initial questioning on Monday suggested it may take some time to find an unbiased jury. The judge has not yet ruled on anyone's qualification to serve, but was expected to question people individually throughout the afternoon.

"No one should make an effort to be on this jury, and no one should make an effort to not be on this jury," Judge Steven T. O'Neill told the group.

Hardship

Sixty-seven people said it would be a hardship to spend up to three weeks sequestered near Philadelphia next month.

Cosby entered the courtroom in Pittsburgh on the arm of an aide, using a cane and carrying a box of tissues. He showed little emotion sitting beside three of his lawyers at the defense table.

Lead lawyer Brian McMonagle had earlier said he hoped an unbiased jury could be found fairly quickly this week. He said Cosby was "looking forward" to getting the process started. Cosby has said he does not expect to testify.

Recommended

The trial will take place in Norristown in Montgomery County, where Cosby had invited Andrea Constand to his home in 2004. She said she went seeking career advice as she considered leaving her job managing the women's basketball team at Temple University. She said Cosby gave her wine and pills that put her in a stupor before molesting her on his couch.

Constand was 30 and dating a woman at the time, while Cosby was 66 and long married. Cosby in sworn testimony has said he put his hand down her pants, but said she did not protest.

Hundred potential jurors

The judge plans to bring 100 potential jurors to the courthouse each day this week until a dozen jurors and six alternates are found. The first group included 53 women and 47 men, and 16 people of color.

In answering questions, 67 said they had a family, financial or other hardship that would make it difficult to serve; 34 had formed an opinion about Cosby's guilt or innocence; 25 said they would have trouble being fair because of the nature of the charges; and 14 said they had a preconceived notion that would prevent them from deciding the case fairly.

"He's holding up fine, he's looking forward to it ... and we're looking forward to getting a trial," McMonagle said as he entered the courthouse.

Asked if he thought they could get an impartial jury, he said, "We sure hope so."

The lawyers also will be weighing a potential juror's race, gender, age, occupation and interests. They hope to tease out whether they relate more to the beloved actor who brought the world Fat Albert, Dr. Cliff Huxtable and bemused quips about family and fatherhood, or Constand, who was rebuffed when she first filed a police complaint, only to have the case resurface a decade later after Cosby's testimony from her lawsuit became public and dozens of other accusers came forward to support her.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
