Protesters set late president Hugo Chavez's childhood home in western Venezuela on fire Monday afternoon, an opposition lawmaker said amid heightened tensions between demonstrators and President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Demonstrators lit the house in the city of Barinas where Chavez spent his early years aflame along with several government buildings, including the regional office of the National Electoral Council, said Pedro Luis Castillo, a legislator who represents the area.

They have also destroyed at least five statues commemorating Chavez.

"It is pretty symbolic that the citizens are venting their frustrations on the author of the Bolivarian revolution," said Eric Farnsworth, vice president of the Council of the Americas.

In Barinas, known as the cradle of Chavez's socialist revolution, protesters clashed with national guardsmen, businesses were shuttered and roads were blocked with fire-filled barricades.

19-year-old Yorman Bervecia was shot and killed during a protest, according to the nation's chief prosecutor.

At least 49 were killed in nearly two months of anti-government protests.

Food and medical shortages at the heart of protests ​

Doctors and health care workers clashed with riot security forces on Monday. The rally was called in the country's capital Caracas by health care workers and opposition activists against medicine and medical supply shortages.

Access to the Caracas' downtown was blocked at several points by heavily armed security forces looking to prevent a march to the Health Ministry to demand Maduro open a so-called humanitarian corridor for the delivery of medicine and food aid.

Opposition leaders are urging restraint from their followers but said security forces and pro-government militias — not the protesters — are behind the vast number of deadly attacks.

President Maduro accused protesters on Sunday of setting fire to a government supporter, saying what he calls "Nazi-fascist" elements are taking root inside the opposition's ranks and contributing to a dangerous spiral of violence.

Maduro said that 21-year-old Orlando Zaragoza suffered burns to almost all his body when he was doused with gasoline and set on fire at a protest in Caracas a day earlier.