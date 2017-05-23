US President Donald Trump vowed to do everything he can to achieve a peace agreement between the Israelis and Palestinians after meeting President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

"I am committed to trying to achieve a peace agreement between the Israelis and the Palestinians, and I intend to do everything I can to help them achieve that goal," Trump said.

Abbas said the Palestinians "are committed to working with you to reach a historic peace deal between us and Israel."

Establishment of the Palestinian state

Abbas said he was ready to be Trump's partner in trying to reach a Middle East deal that would establish a Palestinian state on lands Israel captured half-a-century ago.