WORLD
2 MIN READ
Civilian deaths from US-led air strikes reach record high in Syria
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes between April 23 and May 23 killed a total of 225 civilians in the country.
Civilian deaths from US-led air strikes reach record high in Syria
The US-led air campaign against Daesh in Syria began on September 23, 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 23, 2017

US-led air strikes on Syria killed a total of 225 civilians over the past month, a monitor said on Tuesday, the highest 30-day toll since the campaign began in 2014.

Britain-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the civilians died between April 23 and May 23 and included 44 children and 36 women.

The US-led air campaign against Daesh in Syria began on September 23, 2014. According to the group these air raids by the International Coalition has claimed the lives of 7,986 people - civilians and combatants combined - since they began operations.

The International Coalition consists of the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and Denmark among others.

Highest monthly civilian death toll

Recommended

"The past month of operations is the highest civilian toll since the coalition began bombing Syria," SOHR's head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

"There has been a very big escalation," Rahman added.

The past month's deaths brought the overall civilian death toll from the coalition's campaign to 1,481, including 319 children, SOHR said.

The US military said in May that coalition air strikes in Syria and Iraq had "unintentionally" killed 352 civilians since operations against Daesh began.

The strikes between April 23 and May 23 also killed 122 Daesh members and eight fighters loyal to the Syrian regime, the Observatory said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54