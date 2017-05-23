US-led air strikes on Syria killed a total of 225 civilians over the past month, a monitor said on Tuesday, the highest 30-day toll since the campaign began in 2014.

Britain-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the civilians died between April 23 and May 23 and included 44 children and 36 women.

The US-led air campaign against Daesh in Syria began on September 23, 2014. According to the group these air raids by the International Coalition has claimed the lives of 7,986 people - civilians and combatants combined - since they began operations.

The International Coalition consists of the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and Denmark among others.

Highest monthly civilian death toll