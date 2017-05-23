Thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande, in the English city of Manchester, when a suicide bomber struck, killing at least 22 people and wounding 59 others.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack, making it the deadliest such assault in Britain since four British extremists killed 52 people in suicide bombings on London's transport system in July 2005.

As feelings of horror and grief took over Manchester, the city displayed its true Mancunian spirit.

#RoomForManchester began to trend on Twitter with locals coming together and offering shelter to those affected by the blasts.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, also took to Twitter to express his condolences. He tweeted out the #RoomForMAnchester and #MissingInManchester, urging people to come out and help in all ways possible.

One of the Twitter users said, " If someone needs a place to stay in Manchester let me know. Have room for a few and safe and sound. Pray for those not as lucky."

People were seen looking for their missing loved ones and children after the blast. Many turned to social media to seek help.