Ethiopia's Tedros Adhanom was elected the new head of the powerful World Health Organisation on Tuesday.

The former Ethiopian health minister, who vowed to shake up an agency widely seen as needing major reform, beat out Britain's David Nabarro and Sania Nishtar of Pakistan in the race to lead the UN's public health body.

Jubilant supporters, including one waving an Ethiopian flag, surrounded the 52-year-old malaria specialist after the final result was announced in the assembly hall at the UN's Geneva headquarters.

Tedros will take over on July 1, succeeding Margaret Chan, a Hong Kong native whose decade-long tenure was marred by the agency's fiercely criticised response to the Ebola epidemic in west Africa.

Reclaim trust

In his first remarks as WHO's director general-elect, Tedros vowed to "reclaim... trust from member states and from every citizen in the world".

He said delivering universal healthcare, especially to the world's most impoverished, would be his top priority.

In a speech before voting started, Tedros had said he refused "to accept that people should die because they are poor."

The WHO is perhaps the most influential United Nations agency, charged with emergency response and shaping baseline policies for treatment of major health challenges.

The agency was broadly accused of failing the major test that followed the December 2013 Ebola outbreak, missing key warnings about the severity of an epidemic that ultimately killed more than 11,000 people.

Health officials, including from Washington, a key WHO donor, said the agency's new leadership needed to get emergency response right.

"We know that the next health emergency is not a question of 'if' but 'when'", US health secretary Tom Price said in Geneva earlier Tuesday.

"When it happens the world will turn to the WHO for guidance and for leadership. We need to be sure it is up to the task," he told the Swiss Press Club.

Price congratulated Tedros in a statement following the vote.