An Israeli checkpoint on the edge of Bethlehem is one of the daily struggles for thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Workers who have special permits to cross and work in Israel provide cheap labour for Israeli bosses.

The West Bank Labour Association reports 15,000 workers pass through the checkpoint daily.

"If you look here it's a terrible situation. The worker waits a lot of hours," Amin Jibril, a tea house owner said.

They have to endure a humiliating crush in this Israeli-controlled checkpoint to make it to the other side.