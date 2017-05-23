South Korea's military says it fired warning shots at an unidentified object flying from rival North Korea.

The military said in a statement Tuesday that it has bolstered its air surveillance after the incident but provided few other details.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, without citing a source, that South Korea fired about 90 machine gun rounds into the air and toward North Korea. It said South Korea was analysing whether a North Korean drone had crossed the border.

After a missile launch on Sunday, North Korea said the test met all technical requirements that could allow mass-production of the munition known as Pukguksong-2. Pyongyang said it had successfully tested what it called an intermediate-range ballistic missile.

US officials and experts, however, questioned the extent of its progress.