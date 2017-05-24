US President Donald Trump met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday in the first face-to-face encounter between the two world leaders, who have clashed on several issues.

The pope greeted Trump outside his study where they shook hands. Trump said, "It is a great honour."

At the end of the private encounter, the pope gave the president a small sculptured olive tree symbolising peace. Trump thanked him and said, "We can use peace."

The pope also gave Trump a signed copy of the message he delivered at the last World Peace Day and three of his major writings, including his 2015 encyclical on the need to protect the environment.

"Well, I'll be reading them," Trump said.

He gave the pope a boxed set of writings by US civil rights icon Martin Luther King.

As Trump left he told his host, "Thank you, I won't forget what you said."

The audience with the leader of the world's 1.2 billion Catholics came on the third leg of Trump's first overseas trip as president. He has already visited Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Trump is also meeting Italy's president and prime minister before setting off to Brussels for a NATO meeting on Thursday.

Sharp exchange ahead of Trump's election

Trump and the Roman Catholic pontiff made headlines last year – after the two men exchanged sharp words during the presidential campaign – over their differing views on issues that include migration and climate change.

The pope last year said a man who thinks about building walls and not bridges is "not Christian," a sharp reprimand for Trump's vow to build a wall along the US border with Mexico.

Trump said it was "disgraceful" of the Argentine-born pope to question his faith.

"If and when the Vatican is attacked by ISIS [Daesh], which as everyone knows is ISIS' ultimate trophy, I can promise you that the pope would have only wished and prayed that Donald Trump would have been president," Trump said during the campaign.