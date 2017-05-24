At least five people were killed in Bahrain on Tuesday when police opened fire on supporters of a top cleric during a raid on his house, the interior ministry said.

The incident took place in the village of Diraz at a long-running sit-in outside the home of cleric Isa Qassim, who is considered the spiritual leader of Bahrain's Shia-majority population.

The raid on Qassim's house and the subsequent use of force on protesters is likely to raise tensions in Bahrain days after US President Donald Trump said Washington's relationship with the Sunni-ruled kingdom – long strained over its human rights record – would improve.

"A total of 286 arrests were made, including fugitives who escaped from Jau Prison," the ministry said. "Several terrorists and convicted felons were also apprehended with a large number of them hiding in the residence of Isa Qassim," it added.

Witnesses had earlier told AFP that several civilians were wounded when police officers fired at demonstrators throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at security forces.

A spiritual leader

Qassim faces expulsion from the kingdom after authorities revoked his citizenship last year for alleged links to Iran and fomenting violence, charges he has denied.

Rights activists say the revocation of Qassim's citizenship was part of a crackdown by the Sunni-ruled kingdom on the mainly Shia Muslim opposition which had been seeking a greater say in running the country.