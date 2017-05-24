Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham asked about the ramifications of the US support for YPG during a hearing on "Worldwide Threats" at the US Senate Committee on Armed Services meeting on Tuesday.

Directing his question at the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Daniel R. Coats and Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), Vincent R. Stewart, Graham asked whether the YPG-centered US strategy to retake Syrian city of Raqqa from Daesh created "friction with Turkey."

Both intelligence chiefs answered "yes".

Graham then asked "would be better if we had more Arabs in the fight and less Kurds, from a regional point of view?" to which Coats replied that the Defense Secretary James Mattis was comfortable with the current balance.

Coats also conceded that he observed growing friction between Turkey and Kurdish elements in the region, which was "likely" caused by the US policy of arming the YPG.

Turkey considers the YPG to be the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist organisation, which has waged war against the Turkish state since 1984.

Ankara fears that the arms provided to the YPG by the US will be used by the PKK.