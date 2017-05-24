The United Nation's children agency says regional conflicts are threatening the lives of over 24 million children in the Middle East and North Africa, from malnutrition, disease, lack of access to hospitals displacement, and other consequences of conflict.

Yemen, Iraq and Syria are the countries where most of children are under threat.

The agency said that from cholera in Yemen to attacks on hospitals in Syria and the tens of thousands of children trapped in Iraq's city of Mosul, the violence is depriving children of essential health care.

Yemen alone has 9.6 million children in need.

Earlier this year, the UN made an emergency appeal for Yemen, where millions faced starvation as the country stood on the brink of famine.

UNICEF said water and sanitation services have been compromised, causing waterborne diseases to spread, while there is not enough food to meet children's needs. Less than 45 percent of the country's health facilities are fully functional.

Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF's regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said that "violence is crippling health systems in conflict-affected countries and threatens children's very survival."

