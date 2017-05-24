People in Ecuador have demanded an amnesty granted by the President-elect Lenin Moreno for protesters thrown in prison for showing their opposition in a series of protests.

The confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador, known as CONAIE, is leading the fight to demand amnesty for those they say have been jailed for defending human rights.

"I thought jail was for people that steal. We were shocked to see how he was detained, how brutal they were. He is not a thief," said Gabriel Robles, whose sibling Stalin Robles is among the prisoners, serving a six-month sentence for protesting against the government.

Jorge Herrera, the CONAIE's president said "there is a new scenario in Ecuador with the next leader."