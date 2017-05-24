WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ecuador activists demand amnesty for anti-government protesters
Ecuadorians seek to draw attention to imprisonment cases following Ecuador's transition to a new government with the presidency of Lenin Moreno.
Ecuador activists demand amnesty for anti-government protesters
This file photo shows empty Garcia Moreno Prison in Quito, Ecuador. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 24, 2017

People in Ecuador have demanded an amnesty granted by the President-elect Lenin Moreno for protesters thrown in prison for showing their opposition in a series of protests.

The confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador, known as CONAIE, is leading the fight to demand amnesty for those they say have been jailed for defending human rights.

"I thought jail was for people that steal. We were shocked to see how he was detained, how brutal they were. He is not a thief," said Gabriel Robles, whose sibling Stalin Robles is among the prisoners, serving a six-month sentence for protesting against the government.

Jorge Herrera, the CONAIE's president said "there is a new scenario in Ecuador with the next leader."

Recommended

"We have developed a strategy, on how to discuss these big issues for the new region through a campaign pointing out criminalisation processes and most of all, an amnesty that has to guarantee freedom of all those processes, so we can all seek a new political scenario in Ecuador," Herrera said.

Activists, lawyers, and citizens have continued to draw attention to cases of imprisonment, hoping their amnesty campaign will hold more weight under Ecuador's new government.

TRT World'sCarolina Loza Leon reports from Ecuador's capital Quito.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54