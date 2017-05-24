Brazil's president ordered federal troops to restore order in the country's capital Wednesday after some ministries were evacuated during clashes between police and protesters who are seeking the leader's ouster.

In a brief national address during the unrest, Defense Minister Raul Jungmann said troops were being sent to guard federal buildings, including the presidential palace. The deployment was authorised by a presidential decree that left open the possibility that soldiers could be used more widely in Brasilia.

"At this moment, federal troops are already here (in the foreign ministry)," Jungmann said in a brief televised statement.

"And next, there are troops arriving to secure all the ministerial buildings."

Brazil's agriculture ministry was evacuated after protesters demanding President Michel Temer's resignation got inside, setting a fire and vandalising the premises, an official said.

"There was an invasion of the ministry's private entrance. They lit a fire in a room, broke photos in a gallery of ex-ministers and confronted police. The building was evacuated," a spokesman for the ministry said.

At least 25,000 people massed in Brasilia to demand new elections and an end to austerity reforms in a protest fuelled by anger over a corruption scandal swirling around Temer.

Organised by leftist groups and trade unions, the protesters poured into the centre of Brazil's capital.

Brazil's left is looking for an opportunity for revenge just over a year since Temer took over from Workers' Party president Dilma Rousseff after she was impeached for illegally manipulating government accounts.

Temer, from the centre-right PMDB party, is reeling from a probe into his alleged corruption. The future of his market-friendly reforms package -- especially cuts in the country's generous but unaffordable pension system -- is unclear.

End Putchist government

"It's the end of this putschist government. That's why the people have taken to the streets," said Francisca Gomes, 59, who came from Sao Paulo for the protest and carried a funeral ribbon carrying the image of the president and the words: "RIP Temer."

Brasilia's security service said that 500 buses had converged on the capital, with some 25,000 protesters. The protesters were still gathering, with a march planned to start in the early afternoon.