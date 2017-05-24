WORLD
1 MIN READ
Palestinians mark 50th anniversary of the occupation of Jerusalem
Palestinians wait for the day to call the city the capital of their future state, as Israelis celebrate "Jerusalem Day".
Palestinians mark 50th anniversary of the occupation of Jerusalem
In 1967 Palestinian homes were destroyed to make room for the plaza in front of the Western wall. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 24, 2017

Thousands of Israeli nationalists took to the streets in a massive celebratory parade to mark fifty years of occupation in East Jerusalem on Wednesday.

But for Palestinians, it is a day of mourning and destruction.

The Israeli army occupied East Jerusalem in 1967 after the six-day war.

It later annexed East Jerusalem in 1980, in a move that is not recognised by the international community.

Recommended

Thousands of Palestinian homes and sites were destroyed or demolished in the occupation.

Palestinians await the day to call the city the capital of their state, as Israeli settlement on their lands and demolition of their homes continue.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston reports from East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54