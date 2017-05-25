WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey's Erdogan meets with EU leaders in Brussels
During the meeting between President Erdogan and European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker on the sidelines of the NATO summit, major issues of common interest were discussed in detail.
Turkey's Erdogan meets with EU leaders in Brussels
Relations between the bloc and Ankara soured after a failed coup attempt in July. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 25, 2017

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday met EU Council President Donald Tusk and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels.

Erdogan held a closed-door meeting with Tusk and Juncker which was to focus on current Turkey-EU relations.

The three leaders agreed that the refugee deal between Turkey and the EU signed in March 2016 must be fully implemented. They also discussed Turkey-EU relations and counterterrorism.

TRT World'sAbubakr Al-Shamahi reports from Brussels.

In March 2016 Turkey and the EU signed a deal which aimed at discouraging irregular migration through the Aegean Sea by taking stricter measures against human traffickers and improving conditions for the nearly three million Syrian refugees in Turkey.

Recommended

That deal also allowed for the acceleration of Turkey's EU membership bid and visa-free travel for Turkish nationals within the EU's Schengen zone.

Later, the Turkish leader later met European Parliament President Antonio Tajani.

Earlier on Thursday, Erdogan had met French President Emmanuel Macron. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also joined the closed-door-meeting, which lasted 45 minutes.

According to presidential sources, Syria, Iraq and regional issues were discussed during the meeting. Cooperation in the fight against all kinds of terrorist groups, including Daesh and the PKK, was highlighted.

Ways to break the current stalemate in EU-Turkey relations were also among the top items during the meeting, as was a commitment to increase bilateral trade to €20 billion ($22 billion).

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54