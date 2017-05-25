WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish army deals heavy blow to PKK in Iraq & eastern Turkey
Turkish army air strikes against PKK killed three in northern Iraq, while nine more were killed in a separate operation carried out in eastern Turkey.
Turkish army deals heavy blow to PKK in Iraq & eastern Turkey
The strikes also destroyed the PKK's ammunition depot. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 25, 2017

At least 12 PKK terrorists were killed in two separate operations in eastern Turkey and northern Iraq on Thursday, according to the Turkish military.

A counterterrorism operation in eastern Van province's Caldiran district left nine PKK members dead during a clash with security forces, the military added.

A Turkish soldier was also killed in the province on Thursday.

Three PKK terrorists were killed in air strikes in northern Iraq's Metina area, the Turkish General Staff said.

The strikes also destroyed the PKK's ammunition depot.

The PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

Recommended

The group resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of around 1,200 people, including several women and children.

PKK attacks have killed 793 security personnel and injured 4,000; also killing 314 civilians and injuring over 2,000.

More than 10,000 PKK members have been killed or apprehended in anti-terror operations, according to authorities.

About 5,500 weapons, 652,000 rounds of ammunition, over 142 tonnes of explosives, and 15,000 bombs have been seized.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54