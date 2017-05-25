Greece's former prime minister Lucas Papademos was injured when an explosive device hidden in an envelope detonated inside his car in central Athens on Thursday, police said.

He was taken to hospital with his driver, who was also hurt, a police official said, declining to be named. Greek state TV reported that Papademos's injuries were not life-threatening.

"Doctors are more worried about his eyesight," the police official said.

The 69-year old former Bank of Greece governor was in an armoured Mercedes provided by the bank, which contained the blast and likely aggravated his injuries, the television station reported.

Shocked

We are shocked. I wished to condemn this heinous act," media minister Nikos Pappa told the station.