British police have stopped sharing information on the suicide bombing in Manchester with the United States, a British counterterrorism source said on Thursday. The British police said intelligence leaks to US media risk hindering their investigation.

Police are hunting for a possible bomb-maker after the 22-year-old attacker, British-born Salman Abedi, detonated a sophisticated device at the Manchester Arena packed with children on Monday night, killing 22 people and injuring over 60.

The threat level "will remain at critical and the public should remain vigilant," British Prime Minister Theresa May has said. Critical is the highest threat level.

Intelligence leaks to US media

May also confirmed that she will "make clear to President Trump that intelligence shared between our law-enforcement agencies must remain secure" when she meets him at the NATO summit in Brussels today.

The decision to stop sharing police information with US agencies was an extraordinary step as Britain sees the US as its closest ally on security and intelligence. The leaks included confidential material, including bomb site photographs in the New York Times.

"This is until such time as we have assurances that no further unauthorised disclosures will occur," said the counterterrorism source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"We greatly value the important relationships we have with our trusted intelligence, law enforcement and security partners around the world," a spokesman for the National Police Chiefs council said, responding to the US media reports which leaked information.

"These relationships enable us to collaborate and share privileged and sensitive information that allows us to defeat terrorism and protect the public at home and abroad."

"When that trust is breached it undermines these relationships and threatens our investigations and the confidence of victims, witnesses and their families. This damage is even greater when it involves unauthorised disclosure of potential evidence in the middle of a major counterterrorism investigation."

The hunt continues

As the situation remained tense in Manchester, police responded to a call at a college in the Trafford area. Army bomb disposal experts arrived at the college but the reported suspicious package was deemed safe.

As the British police continue to hunt for potential accomplices who may have helped Abedi build the bomb, troops have been deployed to free up police officers for patrols and investigations.

After a series of police raids in and around Manchester, eight people are in custody in connection with the suicide bombing. British media have reported that one of them is Abedi's brother, but police have not confirmed that.

Abedi's father and younger brother were arrested in Tripoli in Libya, where the family originally come from.

Police are still trying to piece together British-born Abedi's past.