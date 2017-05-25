Indonesian police on Friday arrested three suspects in connection to attacks that killed three police at a Jakarta bus station this week, a spokesman said.

Yusri Yunus, head of public relations at West Java Police, said the arrests had taken place in Bandung, the capital of West Java province, without providing details

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack that left the three policemen dead and 12 others wounded on Wednesday.

The officers were guarding a parade by a group of local people at the time of the attack.

Police said the assailants used pressure cookers packed with explosives.

Investigators at the blast site found a receipt for a pressure cooker bought on Monday in Bandung, the site of Friday's arrests.

The attack in the city's Kampung Melayu area was the deadliest in Indonesia since January 2016, when eight people were killed, four of them attackers, after suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the capital.

The government has carried out a sustained crackdown on militants since the 2002 Bali bombings by Al Qaeda-affiliated attackers that killed 202 people.