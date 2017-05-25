WORLD
2 MIN READ
Londoners go on with daily lives amid raised threat level
The UK has tightened its security following a bombing in Manchester, but people in the capital London try to continue with their daily lives as normal.
Londoners go on with daily lives amid raised threat level
Soldiers cross a road with a police officer in central London, Britain. May 24, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 25, 2017

The UK has increased its security measures following a suicide bombing that targeted a concert by US singer Ariana Grande outside the Manchester Arena, killing 22 people and wounding dozens.

The country has raised the threat level to "critical" but Londoners want to continue with their daily lives as normal.

"No reason at all to be panicked, no reason at all to be alarmed. We're doing all that we can to keep Londoners and visitors safe," Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said.

London resident Sanjay Bowry said, "shops are still open, people are still going out on the streets and everyone seems to be carrying on with their daily lives."

TRT World's Kevin Ozebek reports on daily life in London after the terror attack.

Recommended

Some security experts question whether the UK has made the right choice by bringing in troops across the country.

"It could play into the hands of the terrorists because we have to remember terrorists don't necessarily aim at killing people," said Sara Silvestri from City University of London.

"They use killing people to get attention. What they thrive on is triggering radical, draconian on the part of the governments or institutions they're really targeting."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54