The UK has increased its security measures following a suicide bombing that targeted a concert by US singer Ariana Grande outside the Manchester Arena, killing 22 people and wounding dozens.

The country has raised the threat level to "critical" but Londoners want to continue with their daily lives as normal.

"No reason at all to be panicked, no reason at all to be alarmed. We're doing all that we can to keep Londoners and visitors safe," Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said.

London resident Sanjay Bowry said, "shops are still open, people are still going out on the streets and everyone seems to be carrying on with their daily lives."

​TRT World's Kevin Ozebek reports on daily life in London after the terror attack.