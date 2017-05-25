The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided on Thursday at a meeting in Vienna to extend cuts in oil output by nine months to March 2018, an OPEC delegate said. The producer group has been battling a global glut of crude after seeing prices halve and revenues drop sharply in the past three years.

The cuts are likely to be shared again by a dozen non-members led by top oil producer Russia, which reduced output in tandem with OPEC from January. Non-OPEC producers meet OPEC later on Thursday.

OPEC's cuts have helped push oil from $26 a barrel in early June 2016 to back above $50 a barrel this year, giving a fiscal boost to producers. Many of the producing countries rely heavily on energy revenues and have had to burn through foreign-currency reserves to plug holes in their budgets.

In the latter half of 2016, the 24 countries, including the OPEC cartel and Russia, agreed to cut production by 1.8 million barrels per day in order to reduce global oil inventories to the five-year average.

Belt tightening and unrest

The earlier decline in oil price, which started in 2014, forced Russia and Saudi Arabia to tighten their belts and led to unrest in some oil-producing countries, including Venezuela and Nigeria.

The price rise this year has spurred growth in the US shale industry, which is not participating in the output deal. This has slowed the market's rebalancing with global crude stocks still near record highs.