POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Australian captain plays down fears of Ashes boycott
The Australian Cricketers' Association has rejected a new pay offer by Cricket Australia which waters down a revenue-distribution deal that the players have enjoyed for 20 years. The old agreement will expire on June 30.
Australian captain plays down fears of Ashes boycott
At a press conference in London on May 24, Steve Smith backed away from opening batsman David Warner's remark that Australia might not have a team for the Ashes starting in November. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 25, 2017

Australia captain Steve Smith has played down fears his team could boycott the upcoming Ashes amid a stand-off between the players' union and Cricket Australia (CA) over a new pay agreement.

The Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) has rejected an offer by CA which waters down a revenue-distribution deal that the players have enjoyed for 20 years.

The old agreement is set to expire on June 30.

CA has said players would not be offered alternative contracts if they failed to agree to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement.

Smith said players were supportive of the ACA, who was "working really hard with CA to get a deal right."

He backed away from opening batsman David Warner's remark that Australia might not have a team for the Ashes starting in November.

Recommended

"I saw the comments... Of course we want to play in the Ashes, and of course we want everything to go well there," Smith told media in London ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

"It's just about making sure the guys finalise a deal and get the MOU (memorandum of understanding) sorted and everything will be fine.

"There's certainly nothing from us where we don't want to play, we certainly want to be playing in the Ashes so, hopefully, they'll get things resolved soon and everything will be back to normal."

The ACA on Wednesday said it had set up a company to manage and market player image rights and intellectual property if the pay negotiations failed to produce a deal by the deadline.

Smith said the venture had the players' support.

Both sides have blamed the other for the impasse, but the ACA has requested CA agree to mediation to get back to the negotiating table.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla