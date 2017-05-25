US President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed NATO allies for not doing enough in the fight against terrorism.

Speaking at his first NATO summit in Brussels, Trump said more attacks such as this week's bombing in Manchester, claimed by Daesh, would take place unless the alliance did more to stop militants.

"The NATO of the future must include a great focus on terrorism and immigration as well as threats from Russia and NATO's eastern and southern borders."

The surprising mention of immigration was in line with one of Trump's key election promises to build a wall to keep out immigrants crossing into the United States from Mexico, a plan widely derided in Europe.

He also slammed NATO members who had not contributed towards the alliance's defence budget.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Brussels.

Spending dispute