Boko Haram kidnapped 276 schoolgirls in Nigeria's northern town of Chibok in April 2014. Through negotiations with the Nigerian government, dozens of them were released.

But families are worried about the 113 girls who still remain in captivity.

"Since it was against my will that my daughter was taken, my heart is not at rest. I keep thinking every day why these wicked people have not released them. I am worried why my daughter is not yet out," Mutu Garba, father of a missing girl said.

Some of their parents have died while waiting for their return.