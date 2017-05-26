WORLD
2 MIN READ
Heavy rains kill at least 91 in Sri Lanka
Dozens of people are missing. The navy deploys over 100 sailors and 20 boats to rescue and help people affected by rain-triggered mudslides in the south-west region of the country.
Heavy rains kill at least 91 in Sri Lanka
Rescue mission under way at the site of a landslide in Bellana village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka. May 26, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 26, 2017

Floods and landslides in Sri Lanka have killed at least 91 people, while scores are missing after torrential rain, officials said on Friday, as soldiers fanned out in boats and in helicopters to help with rescue operations.

The early rainy season downpours have forced hundreds of people from their homes across the Indian Ocean island.

"The toll has gone up as we started getting reports from areas which were inaccessible earlier," a Disaster Management Centre official told reporters in Colombo as he disclosed the figures.

"There are at least five landslides reported in several places in Kaluthara," police spokesperson Priyantha Jayakody said, referring to the worst-hit district on the island's west coast.

Recommended

Heavy rains have lashed several parts of the country since Thursday, inundating roads and houses. Authorities closed all schools in the Sabaragamuwa province, about 90 kilometres (55 miles) east of Colombo due to the rains and floods. Heavy flooding was also reported in the country's south.

Military Spokesperson Roshan Senevirathne said about 400 military personnel had been deployed with boats and helicopters to help the police and civilian agencies.

The wettest time of the year in Sri Lanka is usually during the southern monsoon, from May to September.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54