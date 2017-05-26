WORLD
3 MIN READ
G7 deadlocked on climate, but US position "evolving"
There was no agreement reached on climate change, but President Donald Trump did not commit to abandoning the Paris climate accord as he promised during his election campaign.
G7 deadlocked on climate, but US position "evolving"
US President Donald Trump (R) is welcomed by Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni during the Summit of the Heads of State and of Governments of the G7, the group of most industrialised economies, plus the European Union. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 26, 2017

A summit of G7 leaders on Friday failed to make progress on narrowing differences between the United States and its partners on climate change, hosts Italy said.

With President Donald Trump still reviewing the US position, Washington is resisting intense pressure to commit to remaining within the framework of the 2015 global accord on curbing carbon emissions.

"The question of the Paris climate accord is still hanging," Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni told a news conference after the leaders held talks on the issue.

TRT World's Francis Collings has this report.

Merkel described the climate debate as "controversial". There was a "very intensive" exchange of views, she said.

Gary Cohn, Trump's economic advisor, said the president had told his colleagues that he regarded the environment as important.

Evolving

"His views are evolving, he came here to learn," Cohn said. "His basis for decision ultimately will be what's best for the United States."

Recommended

Gentiloni had gone into the summit acknowledging deep divisions but hoping for some sign of flexibility from the US.

Trump campaigned on a pledge to ditch the United States commitment to applying the 2015 Paris deal, which seeks to curb global warming by cutting carbon emissions. The United States is the world's biggest emitter after China.

He has yet to act on his threat, having said he would listen to what US partners have to say before making a decision on how to proceed.

Abandoning the Paris agreement would carry a high political cost in Europe and China, where the deal is considered a bedrock of action on climate change, analysts say.

Fiercely opposed

It would also be fiercely opposed at home by the US environment lobby and by American corporations that are now investing heavily in cleaner technology.

The stalemate on climate change was mirrored by divisions between the US and the other six G7 countries over trade and migration at the annual summit, described by officials as the toughest in years.

The meeting is due to conclude on Saturday with a final statement which Italian officials have indicated will be a fifth of the originally planned length -- if it can be agreed at all.

Officials were due to work through the night in an attempt to reach a compromise on the text.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54