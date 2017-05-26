WORLD
2 MIN READ
Colombia peace deal faces tough challenges
A historic peace deal between the government and Colombia's Revolutionary Armed Forces, or FARC, has brought the western hemisphere's longest conflict to an end.
Colombia peace deal faces tough challenges
Next year, Colombian voters will go to the polls to choose a new president and a new congress, and the FARC are supposed to take part in the electoral process for the first time. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 26, 2017

In Colombia, a peace process between Colombia's Revolutionary Armed Forces (FARC) and the government is about to hit a milestone.

On Monday, the FARC rebel group is due to hand over their arms stockpile to the United Nations.

That will mark a decisive step in the historic peace deal that has brought an end to more than 50 years of war in the country.

Recommended

"We made the decision to lay down weapons, so that we could enter politics," says Ivan Marquez. FARC's chief negotiator, adding that the group originally started as a political movement.

But there are many obstacles standing in the way of peace, and as TRT World 's Anelise Borges reports from Bogota, implementing the accord will be the toughest battle both sides have ever faced.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54