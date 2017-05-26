Decried by protesters as "murderers" defending a dictator, Venezuela's military insisted on Thursday it was not taking sides in the national political turmoil. It does back socialist President Nicolas Maduro's controversial plan for a new citizens' congress which will be able to change the constitution.

The armed forces' National Guard unit has played a pivotal role in the two months of unrest rocking Venezuela, often blocking marches and using tear gas and water cannons to fight youths hurling stones and Molotov cocktails.

At least 57 people have been killed, including one National Guard member and two policemen.

The military defended its record during the protests, in which Maduro opponents have held daily demonstrations demanding elections, humanitarian aid to offset a brutal economic crisis, and freedom for jailed activists.

"The Bolivarian National Armed Forces have made a superlative effort to keep the peace, protect life as a fundamental right, and keep institutional stability," it said in a statement.

The communique was a response to Chief State Prosecutor Luisa Ortega, who on Wednesday accused security forces of excessive force against protesters. She said one student was killed by a tear gas canister fired from close range by a National Guard member.

The military statement said Ortega's "pre-qualification" and "hypothesis" were damaging to soldiers' morale, and fodder for "the negative public opinion right-wing groups."

The death of Juan Pernalete, 20, has become a rallying cry for protesters. But senior officials have suggested the student was killed by someone within opposition ranks using a pistol as a way to discredit the government.

The armed forces statement said officers had absolutely respected rights, behaved with "stoicism" and "sacrifice," and had shown restraint under verbal and physical aggression, including seven attacks on military installations.

"In no way are partisan positions adopted," it added, noting that any "excesses" or "irregularities" were punished.

According to the government, 17 National Guard officers and seven policemen have been arrested over deaths during the protests.