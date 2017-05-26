The Iraqi air force on Friday dropped leaflets calling on the population in the Daesh-held Old City centre of Mosul to flee, raising fears among humanitarian organisations for the safety of civilians.

The leaflet drop, announced in an Iraqi military statement, is an indication that the offensive to dislodge the militants from their remaining enclave in the northern Iraqi city was imminent.

The US-backed offensive on Mosul, now in its eighth month, has taken longer than planned as the militants are dug in among civilians.

Civilians trapped behind Daesh lines face a harrowing situation with little food and water, no electricity and limited access to hospitals.

"Iraqi air force planes dropped hundreds of thousands of leaflets a short while ago on the non-liberated areas ... urging citizens to exit through safe corridors," an Iraqi military statement said.

Concerns over safety of civilians

Prime Minister Haider al Abadi had initially hoped Mosul would be "liberated" by the end of 2016.