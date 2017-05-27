G7 nations concluded a summit on Saturday with an impasse over climate change as US President Donald Trump rebuffed pressure to toe the collective line in the club of powerful democracies.

Trump tweeted that he would make a decision next week on whether to back the 2015 Paris Agreement on curbing carbon emissions following lengthy discussions with G7 partners.

Trump during his campaign for the White House had called global warming a hoax and vowed to pull out of the pact.

The summit of Group of Seven wealthy nations pitted Trump against the leaders of Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Canada and Japan on several issues.

The European diplomats found themselves frustrated at having to revisit questions they hoped were long settled.

"The entire discussion about climate was very difficult, if not to say very dissatisfying," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters.

"There are no indications whether the United States will stay in the Paris Agreement or not," she said.

TRT World's Francis Collings reports from Sicily.

Agreement on protectionism

However, there was relief that Trump agreed to language in the final G7 communique that pledged to fight protectionism and commits to a rules-based international trade system.

During his election campaign last year, Trump threatened unilateral tariffs on Mexican and Chinese goods and said he would quit the North American Free Trade agreement unless it is renegotiated to his liking.

Earlier this week he called Germany "very bad" on trade because of its surplus with the US.

Meeting in a luxury hotel overlooking the Mediterranean sea, hosts Italy had hoped that the summit would focus on Europe's migration crisis and the problems of neighbouring Africa.