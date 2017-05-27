US President Donald Trump ended his nine-day overseas journey on Saturday, addressing US troops at a campaign-style rally before leaving for the US.

During the trip, Trump had meetings with Middle Eastern leaders while demanding that NATO allies pay towards the defence budget.

At a Group of Seven summit in the resort town of Taormina on the island of Sicily, Trump told his other six allies that he needed more time to make up his mind on the Paris climate agreement.

He tweeted:

In a hangar at Naval Air Station Sigonella, which is also on Sicily, Trump was introduced by his wife Melania.

Trump said he had helped forge more international cooperation in the fight against militants, a threat he said was underscored by a suicide bomber in Manchester, England, and the killing of Coptic Christians in Egypt.

"It was a tremendously productive meeting where I strengthen American bonds," said Trump.

"We have great bonds with other countries and, with some of our closest allies, we concluded a truly historic week."

Trump said his appeals to NATO allies to pay more was working.

"Money is starting to flow in," he said. "It's only fair to the United States. We're behind NATO all the way. But we want to be treated fairly."

TRT World's Francis Collings reports from Italy.