WORLD
4 MIN READ
Trump wraps up nine-day foreign trip
During his maiden foreign tour, Trump had meetings with leaders in Middle East and Europe. He signed multibillion dollar deals with Saudi Arabia and told G7 allies that the US needs a more level playing field on trade.
Trump wraps up nine-day foreign trip
US President Donald delivers remarks to US military personnel at Naval Air Station Sigonella following the G7 Summit, in Sigonella, Italy on May 27, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 27, 2017

US President Donald Trump ended his nine-day overseas journey on Saturday, addressing US troops at a campaign-style rally before leaving for the US.

During the trip, Trump had meetings with Middle Eastern leaders while demanding that NATO allies pay towards the defence budget.

At a Group of Seven summit in the resort town of Taormina on the island of Sicily, Trump told his other six allies that he needed more time to make up his mind on the Paris climate agreement.

He tweeted:

In a hangar at Naval Air Station Sigonella, which is also on Sicily, Trump was introduced by his wife Melania.

Trump said he had helped forge more international cooperation in the fight against militants, a threat he said was underscored by a suicide bomber in Manchester, England, and the killing of Coptic Christians in Egypt.

"It was a tremendously productive meeting where I strengthen American bonds," said Trump.

"We have great bonds with other countries and, with some of our closest allies, we concluded a truly historic week."

Trump said his appeals to NATO allies to pay more was working.

"Money is starting to flow in," he said. "It's only fair to the United States. We're behind NATO all the way. But we want to be treated fairly."

TRT World's Francis Collings reports from Italy.

Recommended

No end-of-trip news conference

Trump skipped the traditional end-of-trip news conference to avoid facing questions about a host of problems he faces upon his return to Washington later on Saturday.

His May 9 firing of former FBI Director James Comey has raised concerns about whether he was trying to squelch a federal probe into his campaign's ties with Russia last year.

The questions have been intensified in the wake of disclosures on Friday that a senior adviser, Jared Kushner, the husband of Trump's daughter Ivanka, had contacts with the Russians in December about opening a secret back channel of communications with Moscow.

Brash behaviour

Trump used his trip to promote "America First" policies, promoting a $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia and telling G7 allies that the US needs a more level playing field on trade.

His body language on the trip demonstrated his typically brash behavior, demanding that NATO allies pay more for their defence.

Trump's pushing aside of the prime minister of Montenegro to get in place for a family photo generated headlines across Europe.

Melania's flicking away her husband's hand twice also raised eyebrows during the trip.

TRT World's Ben Said takes a look back at Trump's key moments.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54