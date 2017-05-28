Convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby arrived in Australia on Sunday after completing a twelve-and-a-half-year sentence for smuggling marijuana to Indonesia, a case which received huge media attention and soured ties between the two countries.

Corby landed at Brisbane International Airport with her sister Mercedes Corby and a bodyguard just after 5 am (local time).

"It is with gratefulness and relief we mark SchapelleCorby's return to Australia," said family spokeswoman Eleanor Whitney.

Corby has always maintained her innocence, saying she was unaware she was carrying more than 4kg of marijuana in a boogie board bag when she arrived in Bali in late 2004.

Journalist Karen Middleton has more details.

Diplomatic strains between Indonesia and Australia

Her story captivated Australia, hogging headlines and prime time television for months, and initially putting strain on diplomatic ties between Australia and Indonesia.

Corby's case and that of the so-called Bali Nine, who were arrested in 2005 on charges of smuggling heroin from Indonesia into Australia had enormous resonance as a domestic political issue in Australia.

Bali Nine ringleaders Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran were executed in 2015 and, under Indonesia's strict drug laws, Corby could have faced the death penalty for trafficking.