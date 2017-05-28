German Chancellor Angela Merkel underlined that Germany would try to stay on good terms with Washington, London and "even Moscow", and emphasised the importance of warm relations with France.

Europe "must take its fate into its own hands" faced with a western alliance divided by Brexit and Donald Trump's presidency, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday.

"The times in which we could completely depend on others are on the way out. I've experienced that in the last few days," Merkel told a crowd at an election rally in Munich, southern Germany.

We Europeans truly have to take our fate into our own hands.

While Germany and Europe would strive to remain on good terms with America and Britain, "we have to fight for our own destiny", Merkel went on.

"Special emphasis was needed on warm relations between Berlin and newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron," she added.

TRT World spoke to journalist David Charter in Berlin about the significance of her statement.

The Trump factor

The chancellor had just returned from a G7 summit which wound up on Saturday without a deal between the US and the other six major advanced nations on upholding the 2015 Paris climate accords.