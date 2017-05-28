WORLD
Mexico nabs 'fake' police in Zihuatanejo
Pacific resort of Zihuatanejo is one of few regions where federal forces are the dominant authority in Mexico and a town where the military detained the town's entire 246-strong municipal police force.
A forensic investigator works at a crime scene in Mexico, May 3, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 28, 2017

Organised crime has extended its influence into many aspects of public life in Mexico in the recent years.

A latest operation in the south of the country has revealed the cartels and police are also coming into close contact, so much so that federal police detained every officer of the Zihuatanejo municipal police force to find the false agents.

The bust came through a tip from the town's own mayor Gustavo Garcia.

TRT World's Alasdair Baverstock brings more from Zihuatanejo.

SOURCE:TRT World
