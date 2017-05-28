At least 13 PKK terrorists were killed in an air operation conducted in northern Iraq on Sunday, the Tukish military said in a statement.

The warplanes struck seven PKK targets in the Avasin-Basyan region of northern Iraq, and killed PKK members believed to be preparing for an attack, the military said.

In a separate air strike in Turkey's southeastern province of Van late on Saturday, the military said warplanes had killed another 10 PKK members.